ChatOps (public beta)

Heroku ChatOps is currently in public beta. Please contact chatops-feedback@heroku.com if you have feedback or questions.

How it works

Heroku ChatOps uses the power of Heroku Pipelines to bring a collaborative deploy workflow to Slack.

Heroku ChatOps also provides some additional features over a traditional Heroku deploy. When you deploy using Heroku ChatOps, we’ll check your required status checks on GitHub to ensure that you’re only deploying code with passing tests. We’ll also notify GitHub that your code has been deployed so that your pull requests will have a record of successful or failed deploys.

Getting started

Prerequisites

Installation and setup of Heroku ChatOps requires Slack permissions to add and approve apps. More information on Slack app management is available here.

Since Heroku ChatOps is built around pipelines, your applications will need to be in a pipelines to take advantage of the features.

Click here to get started:

Setup your account

/h login

Deploying code to an app

There are two ways to deploy your code to an app using Heroku ChatOps, the deployment flow or Pipeline promotions. With both deploys and promotions, we’ll use Slack threads to provide updates along the way, from when the deployment or promotion starts, to when your last dyno has finished restarting.

Each step is saved in a thread:

Deploying

Basic deployments

/h deploy PIPELINE_NAME to STAGE_NAME

Deploying a specific branch

/h deploy PIPELINE_NAME/BRANCH_NAME to STAGE_NAME

Deploying when you have multiple apps in a stage

/h deploy PIPELINE_NAME to STAGE_NAME/APP_NAME

Forcing a deployment even if pre-deploy checks are failing

If you try to deploy an app when a required status check is failing , it will refuse to deploy.

You need to force the deployment using deploy! .

/h deploy! PIPELINE_NAME to STAGE_NAME

Promoting

Pipeline promotions have a few additional benefits over manual deployment workflows. For example, they ensure that a release to production contains the exact same compiled code as a release to staging, and promotions will also be faster than recompiling the slug.

Basic promotions

By default, it will promote from staging to production.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME

You can also specify an upstream stage. It will promote from the specific upstream stage to production.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME from UPSTREAM_STAGE

Multiple apps in a stage

If you have multiple apps in your upstream stage, you’ll need to specify a source app to promote from.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME from UPSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME to DOWNSTREAM_STAGE

If you have multiple apps in the downstream stage, you’ll need to specify which downstream app you’d like to promote to.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME from UPSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME to DOWNSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME

Or you have multiple apps in the downstream stage, you can also specify a list of target app separated by a comma.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME from UPSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME to DOWNSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME,APP_NAME2

Or another way to promote to multiple apps in a downstream stage is by specifying that you’d like to promote to all downstream apps.

/h promote PIPELINE_NAME from UPSTREAM_STAGE/APP_NAME to DOWNSTREAM_STAGE/all

Forcing a promotion even if pre-deploy checks are failing

If you try to promote an app without having the required contexts, it will refuse to promote. You need to force the promotion to bypass the check.

/h promote! PIPELINE_NAME

Viewing latest releases

You can view the latest code deploys and configuration changes for the default stage.

Releases for production stage

/h releases PIPELINE_NAME

Releases for a specific stage

You can also specify a stage, like staging or production .

/h releases PIPELINE_NAME in STAGE_NAME

Pipeline information

/h info PIPELINE_NAME

Deployable pipelines

You can obtain a list of deployable pipelines.

/h pipelines

Troubleshooting

Reach out to us at chatops-feedback@heroku.com with any issues, feedback, or questions.